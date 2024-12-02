Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.92 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 221.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $844,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 347.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $215.85 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

