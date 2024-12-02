Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $188.40 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.42 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

