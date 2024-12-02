NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NMI by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NMI by 38.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after purchasing an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 251,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

