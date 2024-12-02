NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.
Several research firms have weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
NMI stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
