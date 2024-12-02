Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $126.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $133.72. Xylem has a 1 year low of $102.67 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Xylem by 22.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

