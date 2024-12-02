Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $231.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $127.68 and a 12-month high of $237.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

