Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 128 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora stock opened at $251.55 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.83 and a 52-week high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

