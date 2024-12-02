Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

WERN stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

