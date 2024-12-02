Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 4,942 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK opened at $628.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.02. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

