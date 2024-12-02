Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCP Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 590,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 287,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.27 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.