BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $10.93 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.20% of UGI worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 47.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
UGI Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.