61,746 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,746 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $46,236,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOX by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,809,000 after purchasing an additional 229,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 0.1 %

BOX opened at $35.09 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500,661 shares in the company, valued at $49,356,740.29. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.