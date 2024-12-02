BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 802.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,413,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146,114 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 134.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JMIA opened at $3.90 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

