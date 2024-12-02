Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FSK opened at $22.22 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

