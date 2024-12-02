iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $216.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.