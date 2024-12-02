BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

CSL opened at $456.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.54. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $272.20 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

