46,414 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $18,600,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,693,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,120,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,694.40. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,395.34. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,044 shares of company stock valued at $413,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.