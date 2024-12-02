Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after buying an additional 489,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,369,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 361,096 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

