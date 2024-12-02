BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 119,938 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 173,823.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 65,458 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 83.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $107.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.