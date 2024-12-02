Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $801,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NYSE AZEK opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

