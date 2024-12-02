Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 252.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $41.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

