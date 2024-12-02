Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,656.28. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.9 %

HLI stock opened at $189.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

