BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $12.83 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LKQ were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

