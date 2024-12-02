Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 5.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.8 %

Biohaven stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,970. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biohaven from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

