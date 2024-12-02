BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

