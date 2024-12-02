BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5,855.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,374 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.