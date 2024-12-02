Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,586.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,843,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,067,000 after buying an additional 1,804,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.33 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

