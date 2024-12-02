Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,407 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

RHP opened at $117.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.15%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. This trade represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

