DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125,947 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.