BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Antero Midstream worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $48,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AM opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

