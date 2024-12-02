C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2,259.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449,367 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $282,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,648,000 after buying an additional 142,116 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $82,581,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 877,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $105.58 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.