Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,124 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $295,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 551.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ARM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $33,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.82, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

