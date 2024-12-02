Fmr LLC Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.81% of STAG Industrial worth $271,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1,728.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE STAG opened at $36.79 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.