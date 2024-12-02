The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 125,540 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,540 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,982 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

