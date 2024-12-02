The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,014 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $126.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.55 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

