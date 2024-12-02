iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,021,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $140.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.47 and a 52-week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

