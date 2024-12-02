Fmr LLC Has $270.67 Million Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,434 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Intapp worth $270,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Intapp by 14.5% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $62.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $64.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,100. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 4,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $252,113.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,040.07. The trade was a 13.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,215 shares of company stock worth $21,267,180. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

