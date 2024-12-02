The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,149 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $126.75 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

