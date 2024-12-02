Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.