Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NWSA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
