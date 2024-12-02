9,299 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $205.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.88 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.