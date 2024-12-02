Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.65 Million in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

