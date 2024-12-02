Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,885 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zscaler by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 470.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,786.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.13.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $206.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

