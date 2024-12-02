ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of ReNew Energy Global worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 58.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 454.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RNW stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52 and a beta of 0.95. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

