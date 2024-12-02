Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 493.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,438,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,758,000 after buying an additional 1,195,675 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,360,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,582,391.04. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $507,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,935.32. This trade represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

