Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 188.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,844,000 after buying an additional 881,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after acquiring an additional 794,779 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $29,600,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,931,000 after purchasing an additional 533,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,029,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.95 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,424.40. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $280,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,439,610.10. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098 over the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

