Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 47,566 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 47,566 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $75,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 755,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,842.72. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,990 shares of company stock worth $317,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.