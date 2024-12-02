MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in MSCI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $609.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.58. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

