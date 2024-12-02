Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of JOYY worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 22,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JOYY by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

