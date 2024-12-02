Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 37.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 48.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 12,325 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,026,056.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,429,121.75. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,230.70. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

