iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

