Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,266,000 after buying an additional 195,966 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,783,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after buying an additional 285,774 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

